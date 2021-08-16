Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

WISER RECYCLING LIMITED
Notice ID: 10940713

WISER RECYCLING LIMITED trading as Wiser Recycling Limited of 11 Manor Mews, Bridge Street, St. Ives PE27 5UW is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at 52-54 Brunel Way, Thetford IP24 1HP.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

Most Read

A woman has been raped in a property on White Hart Street, Thetford. Picture by Bethany Whymark

Police continue to investigate report of rape in Thetford

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Streets -- PPrince of Wales Road taken from the top of the Post Office building in Thorp

Census from 1961 reveals how life has changed in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Crash completely blocks road near Mildenhall

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 50s was left with a serious head injury after a suspected assault in Thetford.

Norfolk Live

Man left with serious head injury after assault in Thetford

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon