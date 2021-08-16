Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10940713

WISER RECYCLING LIMITED trading as Wiser Recycling Limited of 11 Manor Mews, Bridge Street, St. Ives PE27 5UW is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at 52-54 Brunel Way, Thetford IP24 1HP.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office