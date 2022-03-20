Norfolk spot named among England's best for 'forest bathing'

Thetford Forest has been named among England's best forest bathing spots - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A west Norfolk wood has been named among the best places for forest bathing in the country.

High Lodge in Thetford was among 10 spots on a list put together by wellness brand, Love Hemp.

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese mindfulness method of being calm and quiet amongst the trees, observing surrounding nature while breathing deeply.

It is believed to aid in concentration and memory while lowering blood pressure and stress levels.

The three walking trails in High Lodge allow one to 'forest bathe'.

Love Hemp said that High Lodge has high levels of spring wildflowers as well as some birdsong heard at dawn and dusk.

The best time to visit for songbirds is between May and June.

Other locations on the list include Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk, Sherwood Pines in Mansfield, Bedgebury National Pinetum in Kent and Wyre Forest near Kidderminster.

Topping the list was Alice Holt Forest near Guildford.