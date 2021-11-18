Video
Huge Christmas market with more than 150 stalls coming to historic hall
- Credit: Hockwold Christmas Fayre
From unique gifts to a free Santa's grotto, an upcoming Christmas market promises a day of festive fun for all the family.
The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will take place at Hockwold Hall on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Sunday, December 5 from 10am until 3pm.
It will feature more than 150 stalls from local businesses, selling everything from food and drink to gifts and crafts.
There will be mulled wine on offer as well as festive bakes and a free Santa's grotto.
Visitors will be kept entertained with live music and woodcraft demonstrations during the day.
The event is back in 2021 after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Aaron Murrell, event director, said: “We cannot wait to bring back Hockwold Christmas Fayre to Hockwold Hall next month for everyone to enjoy once again."
Advance ticket purchase is recommended, with tickets available at hockwoldchristmasfayre.co.uk – priced at £4 for visitors aged 10 and over with under-10s free.
