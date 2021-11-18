Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Huge Christmas market with more than 150 stalls coming to historic hall

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:02 PM November 18, 2021
The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will feature more than 150 stalls and a free Santa's grotto. 

From unique gifts to a free Santa's grotto, an upcoming Christmas market promises a day of festive fun for all the family. 

The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will take place at Hockwold Hall on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Sunday, December 5 from 10am until 3pm. 

It will feature more than 150 stalls from local businesses, selling everything from food and drink to gifts and crafts. 

The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will be a celebration of local businesses. 

There will be mulled wine on offer as well as festive bakes and a free Santa's grotto. 

Visitors will be kept entertained with live music and woodcraft demonstrations during the day. 

The event is back in 2021 after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Pick up unique Christmas gifts at the Hockwold Christmas Fayre. 

Aaron Murrell, event director, said: “We cannot wait to bring back Hockwold Christmas Fayre to Hockwold Hall next month for everyone to enjoy once again."

Advance ticket purchase is recommended, with tickets available at hockwoldchristmasfayre.co.uk –  priced at £4 for visitors aged 10 and over with under-10s free.  

