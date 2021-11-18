Huge Christmas market with more than 150 stalls coming to historic hall

Video

The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will feature more than 150 stalls and a free Santa's grotto. - Credit: Hockwold Christmas Fayre

From unique gifts to a free Santa's grotto, an upcoming Christmas market promises a day of festive fun for all the family.

The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will take place at Hockwold Hall on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Sunday, December 5 from 10am until 3pm.

It will feature more than 150 stalls from local businesses, selling everything from food and drink to gifts and crafts.

The Hockwold Christmas Fayre will be a celebration of local businesses. - Credit: Hockwold Christmas Fayre

There will be mulled wine on offer as well as festive bakes and a free Santa's grotto.

Visitors will be kept entertained with live music and woodcraft demonstrations during the day.

The event is back in 2021 after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pick up unique Christmas gifts at the Hockwold Christmas Fayre. - Credit: Hockwold Christmas Fayre

Aaron Murrell, event director, said: “We cannot wait to bring back Hockwold Christmas Fayre to Hockwold Hall next month for everyone to enjoy once again."

Advance ticket purchase is recommended, with tickets available at hockwoldchristmasfayre.co.uk – priced at £4 for visitors aged 10 and over with under-10s free.