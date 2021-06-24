Grandstand at speedway track renamed in honour of Danny Ayres
A stand at Mildenhall Stadium has been renamed after speedway star Danny Ayres.
Mr Ayres, who rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers, died aged 33 at his home in February last year.
He was hugely popular with fans across the country for his all-action style, and his death left the entire speedway community in shock.
Almost 18 months on, his club has renamed its main stand in Mr Ayres' memory.
With his family in attendance, the 'Danny Ayres Stand' was officially unveiled on Sunday ahead of the meeting with Eastbourne.
Club promoter Greg Palmer said: "Our new clerk of the course, Neil Southam, spoke to me about the possibility of naming the grandstand in Danny's memory and we all thought it was a lovely idea.
"Danny was a special rider, one whose interactions with the crowd were as important as his race wins.
"He loved this club and its supporters, and we all loved him."
