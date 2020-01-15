Grandmother's home 'completely trashed' as 25 jewellery boxes emptied and stolen

An 80-year-old's home, on Mundford Road between Mundford and Brandon, was left trashed after a burglary. Photo: Google maps Google maps

An 80-year-old grandmother's home was left "completely trashed" after burglars stole jewellery she planned to leave to her grandchildren.

David Smedley is the grandson of an 80-year-old whose home was left trashed after a burglary. Photo: David Smedley David Smedley is the grandson of an 80-year-old whose home was left trashed after a burglary. Photo: David Smedley

The woman, who does not wish to be named, left her home on Mundford Road, between Mundford and Brandon, at around 7am on Monday, January 13 to visit a launderette in Thetford and to run errands in the town.

But when she arrived home at 11am she discovered her home had been ransacked and all of her jewellery had been stolen.

David Smedley, the woman's grandson, said he believes it was a targeted incident.

The 34-year-old, from Norwich, said: "I was at the hospital in Norwich when I found out but when I got there at about 12pm, the place was completely trashed.

"They had gone through cupboards, drawers, food cupboards, anything they could open they went through.

"They ripped everything out in her bathroom, lounge, spare bedroom and in her bedroom where there were two safes.

"They had actually cut the locks with some sort of grinder to get into them and that's where all my nan's jewellery was.

"We believe it was planned and whoever did it had been watching my nan's movements to see when she goes out and comes back in."

The incident has been reported to the police, but the 80-year-old's family have been doing what they can to find out more information, including visiting cash converters and secondhand jewellers.

Mr Smedley described his grandmother as a strong and independent woman, and not someone who scares easily, but said she can't believe this has happened after 40 years of living at her home.

He added: "She had about 25 jewellery boxes and everything taken out of them.

"It was mainly all sentimental - what she had bought over the years or things that had been passed down from family members.

"There was jewellery she was going to leave for her grandchildren."

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are investigating a burglary in the Mundford Road area of Weeting between 7.30am and 10.30am on Monday, January 13. Cash and jewellery were among the items stolen.

"Anyone with information should contact sergeant Chris Archer at Thetford Police Station on 101."