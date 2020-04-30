Search

POLL - What will you be doing first in Thetford when lockdown ends?

PUBLISHED: 12:45 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 30 April 2020

Thetford high street during the second week of lockdown in the UK Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Thetford high street during the second week of lockdown in the UK Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

There are so many things you can’t do right now.

But as Boris Johnson pledges, we might soon see a road map for ending lockdown, what will you want to go and do first?

With so-called non-essential shops closed, those looking for a bit of retail therapy have moved online.

Families missing their loved ones are counting down the weeks until they are re-united.

And despite thousands of people mourning their cancelled holidays, many are planning their next trips abroad for as soon as this is over.

Whether you plan to visit Thetford Forest, a road trip to see friends, or a pint in your local beer garden. Why not let us know where you’ll be heading first when lockdown ends?

