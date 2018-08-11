West Suffolk is best in country for unnecessary hospital stays

Published: 2:00 PM August 11, 2018 Updated: 9:39 AM October 11, 2020

West Suffolk is the best performing area in the country for minimising the amount of time patients stay in hospital longer than they need to.

Latest figures from NHS England show the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area has fewer excess bed delays – the term used to describe where people are still in hospital when they no longer need to be – for its size of population than any other CCG in the country.

The group says close working between health and social care organisations is one of the key reasons for this success.

In 2017, there were 12.2 excess bed days per 1,000 population in west Suffolk, against a national average of 37.8.

Helen Beck, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re obviously delighted with these results, which go to show the impact positive joint working can have for our patients.”