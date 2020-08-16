Search

Town’s market welcomes new lease of life post lockdown

PUBLISHED: 05:23 17 August 2020

Lekky Thai Street Food on Brandon Market. Photo: Brandon market/West Suffolk Council

Lekky Thai Street Food on Brandon Market. Photo: Brandon market/West Suffolk Council

Brandon market/West Suffolk Council

Thai food, crafts and free coffee and biscuits, is some of what’s on offer at a town’s new and improved market, which has welcomed a surge of new stallholders post lockdown.

A new key cutting stall at Brandon Market. Photo: Brandon market/West Suffolk Council

With summer events cancelled, Brandon market has been supporting Norfolk traders who have brought their business to the town.

Before the pandemic, the market, which is managed by West Suffolk Council, was “very small” with limited stalls, but now business is getting back to normal the town centre has had a new lease of life.

A council spokesperson said: “Brandon market is an important part of the community.

“It is set on the Market Square with plenty of convenient parking, an independent bakers and butchers nearby.

Coast to Coast fishmonger on Brandon Market. Photo: Brandon market/West Suffolk Council

“There is a lot of new interest both from customers who appreciate the chance to shop for local produce outdoors and from stall holders.

“We have year-round permanent traders including a comprehensive fruit and veg stall, and others who are more seasonal.

“But we also have new stalls, offering Thai food, wool and crafts, children’s clothing and toys, and more.”

Brandon market has welcomed new stall holders since lockdown. Photo: Brandon market/West Suffolk Council

The market runs from 8.30am to 1.30pm on Thursdays and Saturday and is set to host events from September.

Some of the new stalls include Lekky Thai Street Food, The Toy Den, Handmade Galore, Jo’s Eco stall, a key cutting stall and volunteers who are running St Peter’s market cafe, Thursdays, 9.30am to 1pm, serving free coffee and biscuits for residents to come and socialise.

A new fruit and veg stall holder has also taken over from well-known Brandon man and market trader, Mark Paveley, who recently retired.

Sharon Fairweather, market development officer at West Suffolk Council, said: “Brandon had a very small market before Covid and we were always looking for new stalls but now a lot of people are looking to take up market trading because events have been cancelled.

Just Yarn by Jules on Brandon Market. Photo: Brandon Market/West Suffolk Council

“Markets have always been important, especially for small market towns such as Brandon.

“But it’s not just about the shopping, it’s about people get together.”

Anyone interested in having a stall at events or Brandon’s weekly markets can contact sharon at, sharon.fairweather@westsuffolk.gov.uk.

