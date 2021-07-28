Thetford counts costs after 5cm of rain falls in 30 minutes

Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021

Parts of Thetford were hit by heavy rainfall and flash flooding - Credit: About Thetford/Archant

Thetford businesses and residents are counting the costs of flash flooding which saw an estimated 5cm of rain fall in just half an hour.

St John's Way, Staniforth Road and Minstergate were among the worst affected areas after a deluge hit the town on Tuesday afternoon.

Bridge Street suffered some of the worst flooding in Thetford - Credit: Lisa Horler

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews attended 20 callouts, while the Charles Burrell Centre suffered "extensive damage".

Bridge Street, in the town centre, was left completely covered in flood water by early evening, forcing business owners such as Graeme Jacob into action.

Mr Jacob, who runs photography firm Studio Five, said: "It started in the late afternoon and the rain just kept on coming.

Graeme Jacob, owner of Studio Five in Thetford town centre, which was affected by heavy rainfall and flooding - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The water started going over the top of the kerb, and what really caused the trouble was the cars driving down here. People were coming down at such speed it was pushing water into the shop.

"By the time the rainfall has stopped, the flood was about a foot deep. I couldn't open the front door or even more would have come in.

You may also want to watch:

"This morning we spent a lot of time clearing up and we're just waiting for the place to dry. There will probably be some damage to stock, but that remains to be seen."

Flood water in the About Thetford magazine office at the Charles Burrell Centre - Credit: Terry Jermy

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said an inch of rain had drenched Thetford between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday.

Barnham Cross Common was particularly badly hit, with radar estimates revealing around 5cm of rain fell in 30 minutes.

Carol Rich, who lives with her husband near the Charles Burrell Centre, said her home had never endured such testing conditions.

Carol Rich's home on Staniforth Road, Thetford, was hit badly by heavy rainfall - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I realised it was bad when water started gushing through the roof of the porch at the front of the house," added Mrs Rich.

"It was coming through the ceilings, the window frames. I think some repairs may need to be done and hopefully we won't have any coming through again.

"It was such a bad downpour in a short space of time.

"I've lived here six years and I've never been flooded like this before. It was the first time and will hopefully be the last."