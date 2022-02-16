Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fallen tree cuts power to hundreds of homes in Brandon

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:39 PM February 16, 2022
Fallen tree in Brandon cuts off power to hundreds of homes

A fallen tree has cut off power to hundreds of homes in Brandon - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service

A fallen tree has left hundreds of properties in Brandon without power.

The power cut was first reported at 4.20pm and UK Power Network engineers are currently working to restore the supply.

Brandon Fire Service was called to assist engineers at Pinewood Drive on the edge of Thetford Forest, where the tree had fallen and downed a power line. 

A resident in the area said they saw a big flash followed by two loud bangs when it happened.

Communities in the area have been without power since and engineers remain at the scene and are working to fix the problem.

Storm Dudley is expected to bring high winds of up to 60mph across the region this evening.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for today and tomorrow, which will be raised to an amber warning for parts of Norfolk on Friday. 

Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

