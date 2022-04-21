Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warning issued after two forest fires near Thetford

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:07 PM April 21, 2022
Fire crews attended two forest fires near Thetford last Sunday.

Fire crews attended two forest fires near Thetford last Sunday. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Two forest fires near Thetford have prompted Norfolk Fire and Rescue to warn visitors about disposable barbeques.

The blazes on Sunday, April 17, saw five fire crews from Methwold, Thetford, East Harling and Watton attend the woods near Cranwich Heath Road.

Crews dampen down the fire at Cranwich Heath.

Crews dampen down the fire at Cranwich Heath. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

There was also a misting unit from Wymondham and a water carrier from Hethersett in attendance. The teams used hose reel jets and a beater to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 4.09pm the same day.

Crews on the scene at Cranwich Heath.

Crews on the scene at Cranwich Heath. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Following the incidents, Norfolk firefighters have warned people to take care on warm days in the forests and the countryside telling visitors not to start disposable barbeques or put out cigarettes in open spaces.

It comes after a discarded barbeque was thought to be the cause of a heathland fire in Cromer, which saw 250 metres of land set ablaze.

Author Picture Icon
