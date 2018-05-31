Search

Town’s running community celebrate VE day with virtual challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 08 May 2020

Thetford's running community. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Thetford's running community. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Melanie Sturman

A town’s running community are doing their bit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE day, as more than 150 runners are set to take part in a virtual challenge.

VE day medals being given out to those taknig part in Thetford's virtual running challenge. Photo: Melanie SturmanVE day medals being given out to those taknig part in Thetford's virtual running challenge. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Runners and walkers in Thetford’s will be taking part in the town’s VE day virtual challenge over the weekend, in a bid to raise money for the Royal British Legion and commemorate those who fought in WW11.

The idea was thought of by Thetford’s parkrun coordinator, Melanie Sturman, who said she wanted to find a way to celebrate the important date while families are stuck in their homes as lockdown continues.

So far around 150 people have signed up for the challenge to do as part of their daily exercise, and Ms Sturman has raised more than £1,000.

She said: “Last Tuesday I asked if people would like to do this challenge for a minimum of £3 and they will receive a VE day medal and by Sunday around 150 had signed up.

Melanie Sturman (left) events director of Thetford parkrun. Photo: Melanie SturmanMelanie Sturman (left) events director of Thetford parkrun. Photo: Melanie Sturman

“We have had a brilliant response and people of all ages will be taking part over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

“People are feeling a bit lost right now so it is giving people something to focus on and a way to remember an important day.”

The town’s “close” running community have so far raised around £3,000 for charities through challenges set during lockdown.

And Ms Sturman, who is also a keyworker, hopes to keep using her love for running to do some good during these uncertain times.

She added: “It has just been brilliant, and it has brought a lot of people together and given them something they can go out and achieve something – while staying safe.

“Because we are allowed to do daily exercise, we have been incorporating it into that.

“And we are such a close running community so we are putting it to a good use.”

All runners taking part will receive a special VE day medal and are being encouraged to take photos on their run or walk and share it on Thetford’s runners and walkers group on Facebook.

