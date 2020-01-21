Van crashes into telephone pole as icy conditions hit the region

Police are warning motorists to be alert after a van crashed into a telephone pole in Shropham.

Officers were called to the single vehicle crash on Rocklands Road at 4.43am today, Tuesday, January 21.

The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries after crashing into a telephone pole after losing control due to ice on the road.

It comes as temperatures dropped to -4C overnight causing fog and ice across the county.

PC Paula Gilluley said on Twitter: "There is a hard frost out there this morning and it is also very foggy.

"Before setting off on your journey make sure your vehicle is fully de-iced, get your lights on and slow down."

Sgt Chris Harris seconded the need for care.

He said: "He said: "It's about giving yourself more time to make sure the windscreen and windows are completely defrosted and clear - you're not driving a tank.

"It's important to make sure there is enough distance between cars as braking distances increase."

