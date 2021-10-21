Family's tribute to 'gentle giant' killed in A134 crash
- Credit: Provided by Norfolk Police
A tribute has been paid by the family of a motorcyclist who died following a crash in Mundford.
Andrew Rimmer, 57, from Sudbury, died after a collision with a van on the A134 on September 23 this year.
The tribute, paid on behalf of his family, comes after the opening of his inquest last week.
His family said: “Andy’s passion in life has always been motorbikes, photography and nature. He worked at Delphi in Sudbury for over 30 years and made many cherished and lasting friendships there.
"He was a well-known and well-loved local character in Sudbury and those who knew him would often describe him as ‘a gentle giant’ who would do anything for anyone.
“Andy was a shy but highly intelligent man and will be remembered most for his quick wit and humour that always had his family and friends in hysterics. He leaves behind four beloved daughters.
“The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the scene and the emergency services."
Mr Rimmer was riding his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a yellow Ford Transit van at 10.50am.
Most Read
- 1 Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Thetford
- 2 Gym becomes community hub with café and barber shop
- 3 Retired firefighter looks back at four-day Thetford factory blaze 30 years on
- 4 Cat left 'terrified' after being dumped next to road by driver
- 5 Four-car crash leaves pregnant woman in hospital
- 6 21-year-old airlifted to hospital after car crashes into trees
- 7 The story of Mildenhall's workhouses uncovered after 100 years
- 8 Pretty town centre terrace is for sale by auction - and it needs doing up!
- 9 Road closed and two people taken to hospital following Lakenheath crash
- 10 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
He was pronounced dead at the scene.