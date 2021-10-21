Family's tribute to 'gentle giant' killed in A134 crash

Published: 2:03 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM October 21, 2021

The family of Andrew Rimmer, a motorcyclist who died following a crash in the A134 in September, have paid tribute to him - Credit: Provided by Norfolk Police

A tribute has been paid by the family of a motorcyclist who died following a crash in Mundford.

Andrew Rimmer, 57, from Sudbury, died after a collision with a van on the A134 on September 23 this year.

The tribute, paid on behalf of his family, comes after the opening of his inquest last week.

His family said: “Andy’s passion in life has always been motorbikes, photography and nature. He worked at Delphi in Sudbury for over 30 years and made many cherished and lasting friendships there.

"He was a well-known and well-loved local character in Sudbury and those who knew him would often describe him as ‘a gentle giant’ who would do anything for anyone.

“Andy was a shy but highly intelligent man and will be remembered most for his quick wit and humour that always had his family and friends in hysterics. He leaves behind four beloved daughters.

“The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the scene and the emergency services."

Mr Rimmer was riding his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a yellow Ford Transit van at 10.50am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.