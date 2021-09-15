Norfolk nursery nominated for national award

Published: 7:51 AM September 15, 2021

A Norfolk nursery has been nominated for a national award after going above and beyond to support its community through the pandemic.

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford is a finalist in the community support category for the Nursery World Awards – an event which shines a light on the best practices nationally.

It comes after a difficult year for nurseries across the UK, which left many struggling to survive.

But despite the challenges of Covid-19, the team at Traquinas Childcare — which has two sites on Old Croxton Road and Raymond Street — have not stopped doing what they can to support families and the wider community.

From 100-step walkathons for the Captain Tom Foundation to their very own food and clothing bank, owners Carla Ferreira and Paulo Meireles are “passionate” about giving help where it is needed.

They also provide food parcels for families who are forced to isolate and host baby groups allowing new parents to meet.

It was Georgia Tanner, the nursery's event and marketing manager, who nominated the nursery for the award. She said: “I have lived in Thetford all of my life.

“For me, it’s quite a disadvantaged and deprived area. A lot of people need the help but a lot of people don’t want to ask for it.

“All the money we raise and the support we provide, like the clothes bank, does help a lot of people.”

Ms Ferreira and Mr Meireles, along with several staff members, will attend the award ceremony and black-tie event, which will be held in London, on September 25.

“We are only able to help and support the community by donations from the parents,” said Ms Ferreira.

“This is their nomination as well. They come on board with everything we do. They are amazing parents and they always support us. We couldn't do it without them.

“It was really nice to be nominated and to be appreciated for the work that we do. It’s amazing to have that kind of recognition and going against the biggest chain of nurseries in the country.

“It’s amazing because we are just a little nursery from Thetford.”

