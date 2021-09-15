Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Norfolk nursery nominated for national award

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:51 AM September 15, 2021   
Traquinas Childcare in Thetford are finalists at the Nursery World Awards.

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford are finalists at the Nursery World Awards.

A Norfolk nursery has been nominated for a national award after going above and beyond to support its community through the pandemic.

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford is a finalist in the community support category for the Nursery World Awards – an event which shines a light on the best practices nationally. 

It comes after a difficult year for nurseries across the UK, which left many struggling to survive. 

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford are finalists in the community support category for the Nursery World Awards.

Children from the nursery took part in a walkathon to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation.

But despite the challenges of Covid-19, the team at Traquinas Childcare — which has two sites on Old Croxton Road and Raymond Street — have not stopped doing what they can to support families and the wider community.  

From 100-step walkathons for the Captain Tom Foundation to their very own food and clothing bank, owners Carla Ferreira and Paulo Meireles are “passionate” about giving help where it is needed. 

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford are finalists in the community support category for the Nursery World Awards.

Pictured are the "Parents Packs" created by the nursery for families who have been rushed to hospital.

They also provide food parcels for families who are forced to isolate and host baby groups allowing new parents to meet. 

It was Georgia Tanner, the nursery's event and marketing manager, who nominated the nursery for the award. She said: “I have lived in Thetford all of my life.  

“For me, it’s quite a disadvantaged and deprived area. A lot of people need the help but a lot of people don’t want to ask for it.  

“All the money we raise and the support we provide, like the clothes bank, does help a lot of people.”  

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford are finalists in the community support category for the Nursery World Awards

Pictured is an "Isolation Box" created by the nursery for parents who are isolating.

Ms Ferreira and Mr Meireles, along with several staff members, will attend the award ceremony and black-tie event, which will be held in London, on September 25. 

“We are only able to help and support the community by donations from the parents,” said Ms Ferreira. 

“This is their nomination as well. They come on board with everything we do. They are amazing parents and they always support us. We couldn't do it without them. 

Pictured is a clothes rail outside of Traquinas Childcare where parents and families can donate items or take what they need.

Pictured is a clothes rail outside of Traquinas Childcare in Thetford where parents and families can donate items or take what they need.

“It was really nice to be nominated and to be appreciated for the work that we do. It’s amazing to have that kind of recognition and going against the biggest chain of nurseries in the country. 

“It’s amazing because we are just a little nursery from Thetford.”  

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford are finalists in the community support category for the Nursery World Awards.

Children from the nursery delivered treats for the nurses at the Thetford Healthy Living Centre, for National Nurses Day.

Children from at Traquinas Childcare in Thetford. The nursery has been nominated at the Nursery World Awards.

Children from at Traquinas Childcare in Thetford.

Paulo Meireles and Carla Ferreira run Traquinas nursery in Thetford and are aiming to save another n

Paulo Meireles and Carla Ferreira run Traquinas Childcare nursery in Thetford.


