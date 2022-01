A woman was hit by a car in London Road in Brandon. - Credit: Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Brandon.

Police were called to London Road at 8.35am on Thursday, January 27, following reports of a collision.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was injured after being hit by an Audi. 

She was taken to hospital by ambulance and her injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.