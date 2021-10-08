Lorry and car involved in crash in village

Published: 12:34 PM October 8, 2021

A road was closed in a small village in Norfolk following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called at 9.49am to The Street in Bridgham, near Thetford, following the collision.

The crash between the car and the lorry blocked the road.

Police are still on the scene but the road is now clear.

There have been no reported injuries.

