Crash between Ford and Mini on A134 leaves people injured

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:12 PM December 17, 2021
Emergency services were called to the crash on Bury Road in Thetford on Friday morning (December 17).

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bury Road in Thetford on Friday morning (December 17). - Credit: Google Maps

A two-car crash between a Ford and a Mini on the A134 has left some people injured. 

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash in Bury Road, near Thetford, at about 10.35am on Friday, December 17. 

The road was blocked and then partially closed at 11am, before reopening at about 12.30pm.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed there were "minor injuries."

