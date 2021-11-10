Two taken to hospital after crashing into wall in Thetford

The Aldi on Norwich Road in Thetford - Credit: Google

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Aldi in Thetford.

A car crashed into a waist-high wall near the supermarket at 11.10am today, November 10.

Police were called to the crash in Norwich Road, near the roundabout with Lime Kiln Lane.

Ambulance, and fire crews were also on the scene.

Fire crews made the scene safe.

You may also want to watch:

Both the driver and passenger, a man and woman, were being treated by paramedics and have been taken to hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

At this time, their injuries are not thought to be serious.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



