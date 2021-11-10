Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two taken to hospital after crashing into wall in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:28 PM November 10, 2021
The Aldi on Norwich Road in Thetford

The Aldi on Norwich Road in Thetford - Credit: Google

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Aldi in Thetford.

A car crashed into a waist-high wall near the supermarket at 11.10am today, November 10.

Police were called to the crash in Norwich Road, near the roundabout with Lime Kiln Lane.

Ambulance, and fire crews were also on the scene.

Fire crews made the scene safe.

Both the driver and passenger, a man and woman, were being treated by paramedics and have been taken to hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

At this time, their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Thetford News

