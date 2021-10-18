Four-car crash leaves pregnant woman in hospital
- Credit: Google
The A134 is closed following a four-car collision near Lynford.
Police, ambulance, and four fire crews were called to the scene at 4.13pm.
Norfolk Police confirmed that airbags went off in two of the four cars.
One of the cars had a small child in the backseat and another contained a pregnant woman, who was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
The four cars involved were a grey Kia, a grey Vauxhall, a VW, and an Audi.
All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The road is closed to the junction with the A11, with heavy traffic from Lynford to Two Mile Bottom.
There is also traffic on the A1065 near Brandon which was likely caused by diverted traffic.
Police sent up drones to photograph the scene.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.