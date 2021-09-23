Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police still at scene of serious crash between van and motorcycle

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:40 PM September 23, 2021   
The A11 roundabout at Thetford for the A134 towards Mundford. Picture: Google Maps

The A134 is currently closed following a crash this morning - Credit: Archant

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash on the A134 near Thetford.

A motorcycle and van were involved in a crash at 10.50am.

The A134 is closed in both directions between the A11 roundabout and the Mundford roundabout. 

Road closures remain in place and are expected to continue for several hours.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Traffic is building up on the A1065 London Road due to the road closure. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
Thetford News

