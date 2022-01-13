Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:00 PM January 13, 2022
A driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop in Thetford. 

A person was taken to hospital after a farm vehicle crashed into a wall near Thetford.   - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A person was taken to hospital after a farm vehicle crashed into a wall near Thetford.  

The call came in 9.52am on Thursday, January 13, following reports of a farming accident in Thetford Road in Wretham.  

One ambulance and firefighters from Thetford and East Harling attended the incident.  

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.52am with reports of a collision in Thetford Road.  

“We sent one ambulance and took a person to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further care.” 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

