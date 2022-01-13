Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall

A person was taken to hospital after a farm vehicle crashed into a wall near Thetford. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A person was taken to hospital after a farm vehicle crashed into a wall near Thetford.

The call came in 9.52am on Thursday, January 13, following reports of a farming accident in Thetford Road in Wretham.

One ambulance and firefighters from Thetford and East Harling attended the incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.52am with reports of a collision in Thetford Road.

“We sent one ambulance and took a person to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further care.”

