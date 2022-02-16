Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Fallen tree blocks busy Thetford road

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:57 PM February 16, 2022
Fallen tree blocks A1075 between A11 and Tesco

A fallen tree has blocked the A1075 in Thetford - Credit: Lora Negan

A fallen tree has blocked a busy road in Thetford.

The A1075 Norwich Road is blocked both ways between the A11 and the Tesco store.

The blocked road was first reported at about 7pm. 

Traffic is currently building in the area.

The disruption come as Storm Dudley reaches the region, which is expected to bring high winds of up to 60mph.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place, which has been increased to an amber warning for Friday.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

The collision happened on the B1106 between Elveden and Culford

Suffolk Live News

Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed a six mile stretch on the B1106 near Elveden.

Suffolk Live News

Long stretch of north Suffolk road closed after 'serious' crash

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Harry Gibson, 29, from Lakenheath, is wanted in connection with offences in Norfolk.

Police hunt wanted 29-year-old man in connection with Norfolk offences

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Four bikers were fined for riding illegally at Two Mile Bottom picnic site. 

Norfolk Live News

Four bikers fined for riding illegally at picnic site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon