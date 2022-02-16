Fallen tree blocks busy Thetford road

A fallen tree has blocked the A1075 in Thetford - Credit: Lora Negan

A fallen tree has blocked a busy road in Thetford.

The A1075 Norwich Road is blocked both ways between the A11 and the Tesco store.

The blocked road was first reported at about 7pm.

Traffic is currently building in the area.

The disruption come as Storm Dudley reaches the region, which is expected to bring high winds of up to 60mph.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place, which has been increased to an amber warning for Friday.

