Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver sustains neck injuries in two-vehicle crash near Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:24 PM January 17, 2022
Two car crash in Euston

A driver has suffered neck injuries after a two car crash in Euston - Credit: Google

A driver has suffered neck injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Thetford. 

The collision happened in The Street in Euston at about 8.30am today (January 17).

Police were called to the crash near the junction with the A1088 Thetford Road and helped make the scene safe. 

There have been a number of crashes on Suffolk's roads today. 

The A14 eastbound carriageway at Newmarket is currently closed as of 12pm following a "serious" crash involving two lorries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews work to free a person who is trapped inside a lorry.

There was a two-vehicle crash on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Dishonest to the core' burglar jailed for four years
  2. 2 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
  3. 3 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  1. 4 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  2. 5 Covid rates drop by up to 43pc across all areas of Norfolk
  3. 6 Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall
  4. 7 Covid self-isolation period reduced to five days from today
  5. 8 Police at scene of two-vehicle crash in Thetford
  6. 9 Warning over scam caller telling people they are unvaccinated
  7. 10 Six places in Norfolk where KFC could open a new restaurant
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drugs which were seized from youths in Thetford.

Norfolk Live News

Three youths caught in possession of drugs in town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Northwold homes

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Twelve new homes approved in village despite road safety fears

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police attended a crash between a motorcyclist and a deer on Thetford Road, South Lopham between Thetford and Diss.

Norfolk Live News

Deer killed in collision that left motorcyclist in hospital

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The A11 near Newmarket is currently closed after horses have got onto the carriageway

Updated

Horse dies after being hit by lorry and car on A11

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon