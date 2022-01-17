Driver sustains neck injuries in two-vehicle crash near Thetford

A driver has suffered neck injuries after a two car crash in Euston - Credit: Google

A driver has suffered neck injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Thetford.

The collision happened in The Street in Euston at about 8.30am today (January 17).

Police were called to the crash near the junction with the A1088 Thetford Road and helped make the scene safe.

There have been a number of crashes on Suffolk's roads today.

The A14 eastbound carriageway at Newmarket is currently closed as of 12pm following a "serious" crash involving two lorries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews work to free a person who is trapped inside a lorry.

There was a two-vehicle crash on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange.

No serious injuries were reported.

