Cyclist taken to hospital after incident in Brandon

The B1106 in Brandon is partially blocked after a cyclist suffered an injury while riding - Credit: Google

A cyclist has suffered an injury while riding on the B1106 in Brandon.

The road was partially blocked and police advised people to drive carefully through the area.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Traffic had been built along the road since the incident.

Suffolk Police were at the scene and it is thought no other vehicles are involved.

The road has since reopened and traffic is flowing freely.

UPDATE: #B1106 fully open and traffic flowing. The excellent @EastEnglandAmb have taken care of the cyclist and whisked him off to hospital for further checks #988 https://t.co/MgVRfDrUx0 pic.twitter.com/Wcqb45DI6q — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 28, 2022

