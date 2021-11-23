Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Motorbike and car crash on A134 near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:33 AM November 23, 2021
The crash between the car and the motorbike happened on the A134 road near the roundabout.

The crash between the car and the motorbike happened on the A134 road near the roundabout. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike and a car have crashed, partly blocking a road near Mundford.

Following the crash, the A134 road is partially blocked with delays to be expected on the roundabout leading to the A1065 road.

It is not currently known if there are any serious injuries.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Norfolk

