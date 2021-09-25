Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
What is the fuel situation looking like in Thetford?

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:14 AM September 25, 2021   
The Sainsbury's garage off London Road in Thetford was out of fuel

The Sainsbury's garage off London Road in Thetford was out of fuel - Credit: Archant

Drivers in Norfolk, Suffolk and across the UK have been told there is ample fuel available and no need to panic buy. 

But that hasn't stopped some motorists dashing to the pumps, causing long queues.

So what were things looking like across Thetford on Saturday morning? 

The BP garage off the A11 heading soutbound near Thetford was out of fuel

The BP garage off the A11 heading soutbound near Thetford was out of fuel - Credit: Archant

The BP garage on the A11 heading southbound was completely out of fuel on Saturday morning - despite taking a delivery on Friday night. Staff were not expecting another delivery on Saturday.

The BP petrol station on the A11 heading had fuel available. Very few drivers were seen queuing. 

There was fuel available at the BP off the A11 heading northbound near Thetford

There was fuel available at the BP off the A11 heading northbound near Thetford - Credit: Archant

The garage at Sainsbury's on London Road had run out of fuel on Saturday morning and the forecourt was coned off. 

The Shell station on Mundford Road was very busy, with drivers partially blocking the road in order to join the queues. 

There was a long queue for fuel at Tesco off the A1075 in Thetford

There was a long queue for fuel at Tesco off the A1075 in Thetford - Credit: Archant

Tesco's garage off the A1075 was very busy, with staff in high-vis jackets greeting motorists and instructing them to join a long queue snaking around the car park. 

The BP garage off the A1075 was coned off.

Are you a key worker or have a business that has been seriously impacted by the fuel shortages? Let us know by emailing Thomas Chapman on thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk

