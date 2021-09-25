What is the fuel situation looking like in Thetford?
Drivers in Norfolk, Suffolk and across the UK have been told there is ample fuel available and no need to panic buy.
But that hasn't stopped some motorists dashing to the pumps, causing long queues.
So what were things looking like across Thetford on Saturday morning?
The BP garage on the A11 heading southbound was completely out of fuel on Saturday morning - despite taking a delivery on Friday night. Staff were not expecting another delivery on Saturday.
The BP petrol station on the A11 heading had fuel available. Very few drivers were seen queuing.
The garage at Sainsbury's on London Road had run out of fuel on Saturday morning and the forecourt was coned off.
The Shell station on Mundford Road was very busy, with drivers partially blocking the road in order to join the queues.
Tesco's garage off the A1075 was very busy, with staff in high-vis jackets greeting motorists and instructing them to join a long queue snaking around the car park.
The BP garage off the A1075 was coned off.
