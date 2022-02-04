Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closures at Thetford junction during work to upgrade traffic lights

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:57 PM February 4, 2022
Updated: 5:00 PM February 4, 2022
Work to upgrade the traffic lights at the Brandon Road, London Road and Bury Road junction in Thetford

Work to upgrade the traffic lights at the Brandon Road, London Road and Bury Road junction in Thetford is due to start on Monday February 21. - Credit: Google Maps

Road closures will be in place at a busy junction in Thetford while work to upgrade the traffic lights takes place. 

Work at the Brandon Road, London Road and Bury Road junction is due to start on Monday, February 21.  

It is expected to take seven weeks to complete, weather permitting. 

This is part of a county wide traffic signal replacement programme which involves updating traffic lights to ensure they continue to meet current standards and work reliably.

To minimise congestion during the work a three-way temporary traffic light system will be in place, which will be manually controlled during peak periods.  

A road closure will be necessary in Brandon Road for four weeks, moving to London Road for the final three weeks and diversion routes will be signed accordingly.  

The work, which will cost £300,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

File photo of F-15 fighter jets . Photograph Simon Parker.

Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A11 at Barton Mills has been closed due to a fallen tree

Suffolk Live News

Road off A11 reopens after tree falls over

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Suffolk Live News

Man bitten by dog while out running in Mildenhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at Fiske’s Opening, Gorleston, next to the King William IV pub

Revealed: The 20 areas of Norfolk 'regularly at risk of flooding'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon