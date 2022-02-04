Road closures at Thetford junction during work to upgrade traffic lights

Work to upgrade the traffic lights at the Brandon Road, London Road and Bury Road junction in Thetford is due to start on Monday February 21. - Credit: Google Maps

Road closures will be in place at a busy junction in Thetford while work to upgrade the traffic lights takes place.

Work at the Brandon Road, London Road and Bury Road junction is due to start on Monday, February 21.

It is expected to take seven weeks to complete, weather permitting.

This is part of a county wide traffic signal replacement programme which involves updating traffic lights to ensure they continue to meet current standards and work reliably.

To minimise congestion during the work a three-way temporary traffic light system will be in place, which will be manually controlled during peak periods.

A road closure will be necessary in Brandon Road for four weeks, moving to London Road for the final three weeks and diversion routes will be signed accordingly.

The work, which will cost £300,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

