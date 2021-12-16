Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Broken down lorry causing traffic problems in Brandon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:48 AM December 16, 2021
A broken down lorry is causing delays in Brandon High Street

A broken down lorry is causing delays in Brandon High Street - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A broken down lorry is causing delays in the centre of Brandon this morning.

Police were called at 7.10am to the High Street to reports an articulated lorry had broken down across the traffic lights.

A police spokeswoman said the lorry was causing delays through the town.

She added that a recovery vehicle was on its way, but it was not clear how long it would take to get there.

The AA Traffic Map shows traffic building up in the area.

