Drivers delayed following accident in Brandon

Published: 7:59 PM September 21, 2021

Drivers are being advised to avoid Thetford Road in Brandon following an accident.

It happened at around 5.45pm and is causing a road blockage.

Traffic is heavy in the area, with queues in both directions.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.