Drivers delayed following accident in Brandon
Published: 7:59 PM September 21, 2021
- Credit: Google
Drivers are being advised to avoid Thetford Road in Brandon following an accident.
It happened at around 5.45pm and is causing a road blockage.
Traffic is heavy in the area, with queues in both directions.
More to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
