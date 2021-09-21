Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Drivers delayed following accident in Brandon

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:59 PM September 21, 2021   
Thetford Road Brandon

Thetford Road in Brandon - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid Thetford Road in Brandon following an accident.

It happened at around 5.45pm and is causing a road blockage.

Traffic is heavy in the area, with queues in both directions.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Brandon News

