Have your say: What is the future of Thetford's town centre?

Thetford Town Councillor Mike Brindle calls for a united vision to plan for town's future. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

The future of Thetford's town centre has been a frequent topic of debate for a number of years, and shows no sign of letting up.

Many say that it is the end for market towns but councils up and down the county are working to keep business healthy.

The issues facing Thetford are far from uncommon as it attempts to navigate a route out of the cycle of declining footfall and struggling businesses, with online shopping becoming increasingly popular.

Now, we want to hear what you think the future holds for Thetford's town centre, and how you would turn around its fortunes.

Fill in our short questionnaire below to have your say.

