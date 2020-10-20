Search

‘Batman’ set to deliver sweets to families this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 20 October 2020

Batman will be helping the Tiger Tuck Shop to deliver sweets to homes around Thetford on Halloween. Photo: Richard Taylor

Richard Taylor

Trick or treating may be off the cards for youngsters this year, but a town’s sweet shop owner is making sure they don’t miss out on the fun.

The Tiger Tuck Shop, a sweet delivery service in Thetford. Photo: Richard TaylorThe Tiger Tuck Shop, a sweet delivery service in Thetford. Photo: Richard Taylor

Richard Taylor, 30, owner of Tiger Tuck Shop, based at the Charles Burrell Centre, will be personally delivering sweet treats to home across Thetford this Halloween, on Saturday, October 31, dressed as a superhero.

After a successful start to the business during lockdown, Mr Taylor and his partner Katrina Wallace hope to give something back to the community.

And for those who wish to place an order on Halloween, they can expect a special visit from Batman.

Richard Taylor and his partner Katrina Wallace are the owners of the Tiger Tuck Shop, a sweet delivery service in Thetford. Photo: Richard Taylor

Mr Taylor said: “With everything going on, I don’t think trick or treating is going to happen this year. Which is a shame for kids who look forward to Halloween.

“So, Katrina and I decided what if we provide the sweets and do something a bit more special, so families don’t miss out.”

Mr Taylor, who will arrive in his ‘batmobile’, said they will be taking all precautions to ensure the safety of families they deliver to, including disinfectant, hand sanitiser and social distancing.

