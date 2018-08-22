Thieves force way into property

Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Marc Betts

Published: 1:46 AM August 22, 2018    Updated: 9:39 AM October 11, 2020
Police. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Thetford.

It happened sometime between 5pm on Saturday, July 21 and 2pm on Monday, August 20 where thieves forced entry to a property in Fir Road.

They searched the property but it is not known if anything has been stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the time should contact DC Alex Gilmour on 101 quoting reference: 36/52079/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

