Town reveals potential for ‘virtual’ Christmas light switch on

Thetford's Winter Wonderland Christmas light switch-on 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Thetford Town Council Courtesy of Thetford Town Council

A town council could hold its Christmas lights switch on virtually this year.

Santa and his reindeer on the river for Thetford's Winter Wonderland 2019. Photo: Paul Norris Santa and his reindeer on the river for Thetford's Winter Wonderland 2019. Photo: Paul Norris

Thetford Town Council was hoping for a bigger and better Winter Wonderland weekend than ever this year.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cancel upcoming events, the council have said it is difficult to plan for the future.

A spokesman said: “Fear not, our Christmas lights switch will still go ahead in some form even if it is virtual.

“The problem is that no one knows what situation we will be in then and hopefully we won’t suffer a second wave and people can enjoy their Christmas.

Thetford may have a virtual Christmas lights switch-on in 2020. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Videos Thetford may have a virtual Christmas lights switch-on in 2020. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Videos

“The lights switch on is a firm favourite in the calendar and a Thetford Christmas would not be the same without it.

“It is important to have that burst of light, colour, music and fun in the winter months and I suspect this will be even more important to people this year.

“We will definitely have Father Christmas coming into to town, but he may not be able to do more than wave from the sleigh, but if we can safely get him to meet the children then we will.”

