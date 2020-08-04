Search

Advanced search

Town reveals potential for ‘virtual’ Christmas light switch on

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 August 2020

Thetford's Winter Wonderland Christmas light switch-on 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Thetford Town Council

Thetford's Winter Wonderland Christmas light switch-on 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Thetford Town Council

Courtesy of Thetford Town Council

A town council could hold its Christmas lights switch on virtually this year.

Santa and his reindeer on the river for Thetford's Winter Wonderland 2019. Photo: Paul NorrisSanta and his reindeer on the river for Thetford's Winter Wonderland 2019. Photo: Paul Norris

Thetford Town Council was hoping for a bigger and better Winter Wonderland weekend than ever this year.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cancel upcoming events, the council have said it is difficult to plan for the future.

A spokesman said: “Fear not, our Christmas lights switch will still go ahead in some form even if it is virtual.

“The problem is that no one knows what situation we will be in then and hopefully we won’t suffer a second wave and people can enjoy their Christmas.

Thetford may have a virtual Christmas lights switch-on in 2020. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & VideosThetford may have a virtual Christmas lights switch-on in 2020. Picture: Neil James Drone Photos & Videos

“The lights switch on is a firm favourite in the calendar and a Thetford Christmas would not be the same without it.

“It is important to have that burst of light, colour, music and fun in the winter months and I suspect this will be even more important to people this year.

“We will definitely have Father Christmas coming into to town, but he may not be able to do more than wave from the sleigh, but if we can safely get him to meet the children then we will.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Crowdfunder for family getaway after dad of three, 34, diagnosed with cancer

David Nix and partner, Natalie Forman. Mr Nix was diagnosed with testicular cancer during lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police looking for Audi and Toyota drivers who may have seen serious A11 crash

The air ambulane was called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

First phase of skate park and BMX track revamp could open in summer

Local builders have been donating their time and equipment to help complete Brandon's new BMX track. Photo: Gary Brocklehurst

Most Read

Crowdfunder for family getaway after dad of three, 34, diagnosed with cancer

David Nix and partner, Natalie Forman. Mr Nix was diagnosed with testicular cancer during lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police looking for Audi and Toyota drivers who may have seen serious A11 crash

The air ambulane was called to a serious crash on the A11. Picture: Chris Bishop

First phase of skate park and BMX track revamp could open in summer

Local builders have been donating their time and equipment to help complete Brandon's new BMX track. Photo: Gary Brocklehurst

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

‘It is needed now’ - Town’s first domestic abuse charity to offer ‘holistic’ drop-in support centre

Kimmi Denise founder of The Vera Trust.Thetford’s first domestic abuse drop-in service and women’s refuge. Photo: Kimmi Denise

Adorable new pictures show leopard cubs playing in Banham Zoo enclosure

One of the eight-week-old Sri Lankan leopard cubs plays with mother Sariska in their enclosure at Banham Zoo. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Tragic accident’ - four-year-old child died after being trapped between stairgates

The death of a four-year-old child after being trapped between two stairgates was a tragic accident, a serious case review has found. Pictured, stock image of stair safety gates. Picture: Yevtony/Getty Images

Norfolk set for heatwave with temperatures soaring to 35C

Beccles Lido has been extremely popular during the current hot weather. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown