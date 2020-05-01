Search

Coronavirus support groups could receive funding boost to carry on “fantastic” work

PUBLISHED: 12:35 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 01 May 2020

Thetford Kings House. Photo: Emily Thomson

Thetford Kings House. Photo: Emily Thomson

Coronavirus support groups who have been providing a “fantastic service” for their communities could now be eligible for a funding boost.

Terry Jermy who is a town, district, and county councillor. Picture: Conor MatchettTerry Jermy who is a town, district, and county councillor. Picture: Conor Matchett

Thetford Town Council have now made small grants of up to £300 available for organisations or groups working hard to make sure no one is struggling as lockdown continues.

The idea was first suggest by town councillor Terry Jermy who said he was “happy” the council are doing their bit to help those who have offered their services during these difficult times.

Councillor Jermy said: “We are very lucky in Thetford because we have four or five groups who are providing a really fantastic service and its only right the town council supports them.

“No one has been left struggling because we have had so much support and volunteers who came forward. It’s been a great effort.”

For more information on how to apply for the grant visit Thetford Town Council website here, http://www.thetfordtowncouncil.gov.uk/news/thetford-town-council-300-small-grants-programme/

