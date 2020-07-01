Search

Public toilets set to reopen to support town centre traders

PUBLISHED: 16:08 01 July 2020

Thetford Town Councillor Terry Jermy says the reopening of the public toilets is crucial to support town centre. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A town’s public toilets are set to reopen from July 3, in a bid to encourage shoppers to come out and support local businesses.

Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Thetford Town Centre. Photo: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

At a full town council meeting on Tuesday, June 30, Thetford councillors discussed options to safely open the public toilets – which they say is “crucial” to support the town centre.

At the meeting it was decided that from Friday, July 3, the Thetford Town Council owned toilets at the bus station, Cage Lane and Castle park will reopen from 10am to 4pm.

Prior to its opening, all three toilets have been deep cleaned but new safety measures will be in place for the next three months, to protect cleaning staff and those using the facilities.

This will include a frequent cleaning schedule, spot-checks throughout the day and new signage.

Cleaners, provided by a contractor, will also be trained and will wear PPE.

Terry Jermy, who was part of the working group to reopen the toilets, said: “Having functioning public toilets is crucial to support the town centre and encouraging customers to have confidence to visit and spend with our local businesses.

“I’m pleased that the council has been able to open the toilets quickly and safely with enhanced cleaning over the next few months.”

In the proposal to open the toilets, agreed by councillors at the meeting, it states: “The toilets will be cleaned as frequently as possible throughout their opening hours and the operative will be tasked with prioritising the cleaning of the toilets.

“As an additional control measure, a record of cleaning frequency will be publicly displayed in the toilets and copies stored.

“Senior Thetford Town Council staff will be asked to undertake regular ‘spot-checks’ to ensure the standard of cleanliness is up to the required standard post-Covid-19 and to check that the toilets are not being abused.

“An assessment will take place during the three-month period to determine the level of staffing required, the emerging situation post-Covid-19 and health and safety considerations.”

Topic Tags:

