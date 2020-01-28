Search

Town launches citizens award for those who 'genuinely care'

PUBLISHED: 15:25 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 28 January 2020

Thetford Town Council has launched a citizens award. Pictured: King's House, Thetford Council's meeting place and councillor Jane James. Picture: Archant/Google

Thetford Town Council has launched a citizens award. Pictured: King's House, Thetford Council's meeting place and councillor Jane James. Picture: Archant/Google

Archant

A town has launched a citizen's award to shine a light on the work of its unsung heroes.

Thetford Town Council has launched its Citizen and Junior Citizen Award, which will become an annual celebration of those in the community who make the town a better place to live.

Nominations for the award will be submitted by residents of the town and will be chosen by members of the council.

You may also want to watch:

Jane James, councillor, said: "There are so many people in Thetford who constantly give so much of their time to organise, support and deliver a wealth of projects and events.

"Those people do it, not seeking recognition, but because they genuinely care and love our town, and our community is richer for their efforts."

Nominations must be submitted by March 2.

Forms can be completed at the council's offices at The Carnegie, Cage Lane, or on its website www.thetfordtowncouncil.gov.uk

