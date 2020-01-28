Town launches citizens award for those who 'genuinely care'

Thetford Town Council has launched a citizens award. Pictured: King's House, Thetford Council's meeting place and councillor Jane James. Picture: Archant/Google Archant

A town has launched a citizen's award to shine a light on the work of its unsung heroes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thetford Town Council has launched its Citizen and Junior Citizen Award, which will become an annual celebration of those in the community who make the town a better place to live.

Nominations for the award will be submitted by residents of the town and will be chosen by members of the council.

You may also want to watch:

Jane James, councillor, said: "There are so many people in Thetford who constantly give so much of their time to organise, support and deliver a wealth of projects and events.

"Those people do it, not seeking recognition, but because they genuinely care and love our town, and our community is richer for their efforts."

Nominations must be submitted by March 2.

Forms can be completed at the council's offices at The Carnegie, Cage Lane, or on its website www.thetfordtowncouncil.gov.uk