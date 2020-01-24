Search

Advanced search

'We don't have enough imagination' - town warned it must be creative to bring 'real change'

PUBLISHED: 16:04 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 24 January 2020

Thetford and Breckland councillor Mike Brindle wants to improve the town for generations to come. Photo: Emily Thomson

Thetford and Breckland councillor Mike Brindle wants to improve the town for generations to come. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A town must think more creatively if it is to improve for future generations, a councillor has claimed.

Thetford Town Councillor Mike Brindle calls for a united vision to plan for town's future. Photo: Emily ThomsonThetford Town Councillor Mike Brindle calls for a united vision to plan for town's future. Photo: Emily Thomson

Thetford and Breckland councillor Mike Brindle has called on his fellow councillors to use their imagination to bring real change to the town.

With the council's budget set to be released, he said it must take control to make needed improvements.

"No one is asking 'what do we want Thetford to look like in ten years or twenty years?'," he said.

"It only looks at the year ahead and each committee does its own thing.

Thetford Town Councillor Mike Brindle calls for a united vision to plan for town's future. Photo: Emily ThomsonThetford Town Councillor Mike Brindle calls for a united vision to plan for town's future. Photo: Emily Thomson

"But if we knew what we wanted to focus on, everyone could work towards the same goal.

"The town council needs to take a lead so we can present ideas, but I'm not sure the budget has enough imagination."

He said focus should be shifted away from retail to find more "creative" ways to attract visitors including flats and more entertainment by the river and using the town's heritage to create interactive trails and tours.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Brindle said: "We have retailers saying nationally they have had their worst year ever.

"I don't think we will get more shops here, its naïve to think we will."

Now Mr Brindle is asking the community to help the council create this vision.

MORE: Have your say: What is the future of Thetford's town centre?

But fellow Breckland and Thetford Councillor Roy Brame said, despite agreeing with Mr Brindle's vision for a united goal and improving the town, that he just can not see how the council would achieve a 20-year-plan.

Mr Brindle said: "I like the idea and I would love to if we had the money coming in, but under the current climate I don't see how you plan that far ahead.

"How can we commit the next council into doing it, because visions change?

"We need so many more people living in the town centre, that is the only way to generate footfall but Primark will not put a shop in Thetford.

"What the council should be looking at is leisure and tourism and giving the people who come for our heritage centres a something else to stay for."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Businesses make 15 year commitment to town as new supermarket opens

The team at the newly opened The Food Warehouse in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

‘It is simply unfair’- campaigner told demolition must go ahead

Andy Erlam had offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

‘This could happen to anyone, talk to your children’ - Couple’s plea after son’s inquest

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family

Firefighters tackled blaze in thatched cottage

A chimney fire spread to the roof of the thatched cottage on Pound Corner in Barningham. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Businesses make 15 year commitment to town as new supermarket opens

The team at the newly opened The Food Warehouse in Thetford. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

‘It is simply unfair’- campaigner told demolition must go ahead

Andy Erlam had offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

‘This could happen to anyone, talk to your children’ - Couple’s plea after son’s inquest

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family

Firefighters tackled blaze in thatched cottage

A chimney fire spread to the roof of the thatched cottage on Pound Corner in Barningham. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Fifth person charged with Thetford murder

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Huge revamp to close Aldi for 10 days

The Aldi store in Brandon will close its doors for 10 days for a refurbishment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fears early years education in ‘dangerous position’ as £2.5m funding diverted

Lacey Douglas, administration manager at The Heather's Nursery, has highlighed the

How you can help family whose home burned to the ground

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘This could happen to anyone, talk to your children’ - Couple’s plea after son’s inquest

Jake Fleckney Picture courtesy of the Fleckney family
Drive 24