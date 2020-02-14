Search

Anti-social behaviour spot given 'stunning transformation'

PUBLISHED: 16:21 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 14 February 2020

Breckland Council

A RAF regiment have teamed up with a council to plant more than 2,000 daffodils in a bid to brighten an anti-social behaviour spot.

RAF Honington's 27 Sqn unit worked with Thetford Town Council and community gardening group Sex, Rock n Roll n Weeding to give a "stunning transformation" to the Spring Walk area.

This comes after Breckland Council started the clear-up project to reduce anti-social behaviour at the site and make it a place for the community to enjoy.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services, and public protection at Breckland Council, said: "I am delighted to see the tremendous hard work has resulted in a stunning transformation for Spring Walks in Thetford.

"From clearing away brambles, litter picking and planting over 2000 daffodils, it has been a truly wonderful project to see developed for the benefit of residents and tourists to enjoy in the heart of Thetford."

