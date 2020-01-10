Search

'I want to watch my kids grow up' - Man loses six stone in seven months after health fears

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 10 January 2020

Jason Mold lost six stone in six month at Slimming World in Thetford. Photo: Jason Mold

Jason Mold lost six stone in six month at Slimming World in Thetford. Photo: Jason Mold

Jason Mold

A Norfolk man said his inspiration for losing six stone was to watch his children grow up, after doctors voiced fears for his health.

Jason Mold lost six stone in six month at Slimming World in Thetford. Photo: Jason MoldJason Mold lost six stone in six month at Slimming World in Thetford. Photo: Jason Mold

Jason Mold, from Thetford, has been named a Slimming World success story after losing six stone in only seven months.

At his heaviest Mr Mold weighed 22 stone and the former darts player admitted that he ignored his weight for many years, which left him needing medication for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and gout.

But it wasn't until he was referred by his GP to a 12-week Slimming World course, paid for by the Norfolk County Council, that Mr Mold finally decided to take his health seriously and now he says his life has completely changed.

The 48-year-old said: "I would walk upstairs and at the top I would almost pass out and it was to the extent that I struggled to tie my own shoelaces.

Jason Mold lost six stone in six month at Slimming World in Thetford. Photo: Jason MoldJason Mold lost six stone in six month at Slimming World in Thetford. Photo: Jason Mold

"When I finally admitted this to my doctor they offered me a 12-week course at Slimming World - so I took it up.

"I stuck with it and my first weigh-in was in May 2019 and I had lost 10 and a half pounds.

"That got me in the right mind set mentally going forward and I have been losing weight ever since."

Now weighing just over 15 stone, Mr Mold has gone from struggling to tie his laces to running at his local parkrun and a member of a gym.

But Mr Mold says the biggest motivation behind this drastic weight loss was his family - and being able to watch his two children, Oliver, 20, and Katharine, 17, grow up and enjoy his retirement with his wife, Natasha Mold.

Mr Mold said: "My life has changed completely and now I see fitness as quite important especially as I am approaching 50.

"If I get the opportunity to retire a little earlier, I wanted to be fit so I can enjoy it and so I can watch my kids grow up.

"Before I was on a slippery slide but now, I'm off my cholesterol tablets, halved blood pressures, and I should be coming off them completely in February.

"If I can do it anyone can. Believe in yourself and don't give up."

