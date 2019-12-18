How to apply for funding to help young people

Can you or your group help young people in Thetford reach their full potential?

EDP editor, Dave Powles, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford.

Norfolk Community Foundation (NCF), run in partnership with the Eastern Daily Press and Thetford and Brandon Times, has launched Thetford Shines Brighter - an innovative new fighting fund for the town to go towards projects and on-going community work.

As part of this, charities and community groups can apply for up to £1,000 give young people support and help them reach their goals.

Chief executive of the NCF, Claire Cullens, said this is a fantastic opportunity to help young people in the town.

She said: "We surveyed local leaders, people on the street, charities and frontline professionals asking if there was one thing they could change in Thetford community life what would it be? Overwhelmingly we heard how there is a lack of opportunities for young people, they need something to inspire them and learn.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter'.

"Young people are really struggling with their mental health and there is severe material poverty in Thetford, children don't have things that others may have.

"While the community is focused there is still a lot to do to bridge gaps."

The NCF wants the Thetford Shines Brighter fund to community groups that help young people grow became staples in the town.

Ms Cullens added: "What we want to do is go back to Thetford and say 'are you a community group or charity that might be able to do something and the only thing stopping you from doing something is funding?'"

"Our hope is that what we do is start to stimulate lots of activities that the funding will be able to continue and grow.

"If there are pilot projects and they prove a success with the fund it can build something for Thetford."

To apply, a simple form can be completed on the Norfolk Foundations website. Charities such as Sams Cafe in Thetford are able to help those without Internet access.

To donate to the Thetford Shines Brighter fund, cheques payable to the Norfolk Community Foundation can be sent to St James Mill Whitefriars, NR3 1TN and mark cheques Thetford. To pay by standing order or bank transfer email accounts@norfolkfoundation.com.