New fighting fund for Thetford hands out first pots of cash

PUBLISHED: 15:38 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 28 February 2020

Thetford Shines Brighter funding will support a new after-school club at the Charles Burrell Centre. Photo: Norfolk Community Foundation

Thetford Shines Brighter funding will support a new after-school club at the Charles Burrell Centre. Photo: Norfolk Community Foundation

A town's youngsters will soon be able to enjoy a range of activities and get help with their homework at a new after-school club.

Thetford Shines Brighter funding is supporting local job club members and their search for employment through the purchase of vital IT equipment. Photo: Norfolk Community FoundationThetford Shines Brighter funding is supporting local job club members and their search for employment through the purchase of vital IT equipment. Photo: Norfolk Community Foundation

Thetford Shines Brighter, the community funding initiative backed by this paper, has set its sights on improving the lives of young people in the town.

The scheme, which has been facilitated by the Norfolk Community Foundation, the Eastern Daily Press and Thetford and Brandon Times, has been working with Thetford charities, services, businesses, schools and individuals to decide where funding was needed most.

Now it has been agreed that the first area for action is to increase support and opportunities for youths and £10,000 has been awarded to a range of initiatives, including a new after-school club at the Charles Burrell Centre.

Terry Jermy, chief executive of the centre, said: "This funding through Thetford Shines Brighter will enable us to extend what we offer and provide activities for children and young people as well through the after-school club.

Members of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We've liaised with nearby Diamond Academy and know that there is demand for a service such as this so we're very pleased that we can now make this happen."

The funding will also support local job club members and their search for employment through the purchase of vital IT equipment.

As well as the purchase of tracksuits for football club teams in the town, including children aged four to 16, adults and girls' teams.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYClaire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Antony Parke, head of commercial growth and customer service at Access Community Trust, who are supporting young people to find employment, said: "Thankfully, Thetford shines brighter have provided us with welcomed funding to purchase additional laptops and printers.

"Their generosity ensures we are able to make a difference to more people at a greater pace."

Claire Cullens, CEO of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: "We're very excited to mark the beginning of extra support and opportunities for many young people in Thetford through the power of the local community coming together to take action.

"Let's join together to build on this, to give Thetford's young people access to a brighter future and encourage them to believe in themselves so that they can achieve at the highest level."

