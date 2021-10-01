Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford residents hit with fine after countryside fly tip

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:36 PM October 1, 2021   
Evidence found at the scene and public support helped to identify the source of the dumped waste.

Two Thetford residents have been fined a combined total of £845 after waste from their homes was fly tipped in the local countryside.

Breckland Council’s enforcement officers, along with Serco colleagues, visited the site near Thetford after reports of a number of fly tips in the area.

Residents from two households in the district were later questioned and they confirmed that they had paid an unknown waste collector to take their waste away for a small fee.

Both households admitted to being aware that the driver was not licensed or legitimate, but still chose to pay for their waste to be taken away.

As a result of the investigation, both households were found to have not taken due care with their waste and were issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for failing to dispose of their waste responsibly, which is £445 and £400 respectively.

