Inside the job of a prison officer — and how you could be one too
- Credit: HMP Wayland
A Norfolk prison is recruiting part-time staff — with one prison officer offering a glimpse into what she enjoys most about her job.
HMP Wayland, in Thetford, is looking for part-time prison officers who want flexibility as well as a chance to develop and grow while helping others change their lives.
Officer Garvin, who joined the service after working at her local supermarket for 20 years, said: “What I enjoy most about the role is seeing a difference in the prisoners.
“A lot of prisoners come in with nothing, and they leave with a trade, whether that is carpentry, plumbing or personal training, so that, when they are released, they can find a job and stay on the right path.”
Prison officers are responsible for supporting a small group of prisoners, encouraging them in training, education, substance recovery, and maintaining family ties.
Qualifications for the role are not necessary, but they are looking for people who can demonstrate "good communication and influencing skills, commitment to quality, effective decision-making, care, and understanding."
Prison officers are meant to create a safe environment where prisoners can focus on rehabilitation.
Applications close on October 28. The role is for 18.5 hours a week and offers a starting salary of £22,851 and a range of benefits.
Find out more at HM Prison and Probation Service.