Inside the job of a prison officer — and how you could be one too

Published: 3:31 PM October 7, 2021

A Norfolk prison is recruiting part-time staff — with one prison officer offering a glimpse into what she enjoys most about her job.

HMP Wayland, in Thetford, is looking for part-time prison officers who want flexibility as well as a chance to develop and grow while helping others change their lives.

Officer Garvin, who joined the service after working at her local supermarket for 20 years, said: “What I enjoy most about the role is seeing a difference in the prisoners.

“A lot of prisoners come in with nothing, and they leave with a trade, whether that is carpentry, plumbing or personal training, so that, when they are released, they can find a job and stay on the right path.”

Prison officers are responsible for supporting a small group of prisoners, encouraging them in training, education, substance recovery, and maintaining family ties.

HMP Wayland - Credit: HMP Wayland

Qualifications for the role are not necessary, but they are looking for people who can demonstrate "good communication and influencing skills, commitment to quality, effective decision-making, care, and understanding."

Prison officers are meant to create a safe environment where prisoners can focus on rehabilitation.

The Electrics workshop in HMP Wayland - Credit: HMP Wayland

Applications close on October 28. The role is for 18.5 hours a week and offers a starting salary of £22,851 and a range of benefits.

Find out more at HM Prison and Probation Service.