RAF base donated more than 100 props to theatre group
PUBLISHED: 16:05 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 14 February 2020
Archant
An RAF base has donated more than 100 costumes to a nearby theatre group.
RAF Honington has given the costumes and props from the station to the Thetford Players.
Jo Cooper, Chair of Thetford Players, alongside Phil Pearson, vice chairman and committee member Jo van der Hulks, when to the station on to receive the donations in what will be their 10th year anniversary.
You may also want to watch:
The group, which performs out of the Carnegie, in Thetford, hope to give the costumes and props a new lease of life in future productions.
Station personnel have been known to be members of Thetford Players, as well as the station drama society known as HATS, Honington Amateur Theatre Society, which has stop productions in recent years.
Thetford Players are currently preparing for its production of South Pacific based on the novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener.
For more information about the players go to thetfordplayers.co.uk/