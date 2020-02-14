RAF base donated more than 100 props to theatre group

Station Warrant Officer Mac Macdonald, Station Commander Group Captain Matt Radnall, Thetford Players Vice Chair Phil Pearson, Thetford Players Chair Jo Cooper, Thetford Players Committee Member Jo van der Hulks. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledger Archant

An RAF base has donated more than 100 costumes to a nearby theatre group.

Warrant Officer Steve Cooper modelling a dress and prop. Picture:SAC Jamie Ledger Warrant Officer Steve Cooper modelling a dress and prop. Picture:SAC Jamie Ledger

RAF Honington has given the costumes and props from the station to the Thetford Players.

Jo Cooper, Chair of Thetford Players, alongside Phil Pearson, vice chairman and committee member Jo van der Hulks, when to the station on to receive the donations in what will be their 10th year anniversary.

The group, which performs out of the Carnegie, in Thetford, hope to give the costumes and props a new lease of life in future productions.

Rail of costumes donated to Thetford Players. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledger Rail of costumes donated to Thetford Players. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledger

Station personnel have been known to be members of Thetford Players, as well as the station drama society known as HATS, Honington Amateur Theatre Society, which has stop productions in recent years.

Thetford Players are currently preparing for its production of South Pacific based on the novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener.

For more information about the players go to thetfordplayers.co.uk/