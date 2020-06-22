Search

Key worker families offered chance to win ‘reunited’ photoshoot after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 05:31 23 June 2020

Neil Coomber-Webb is offering key worker famillies the chance to have a mini photoshoot after lockdown. Photo: Thetford Photography

Neil Coomber-Webb is offering key worker famillies the chance to have a mini photoshoot after lockdown. Photo: Thetford Photography

Thetford Photography

As key workers across Norfolk start reuniting with their families after lockdown, a town’s photographer is offering to capture that special moment.

Neil Coomber-Webb is offering key worker famillies the chance to have a mini photoshoot after lockdown. Photo: Thetford Photography

Neil Coomber-Webb, from Thetford, is giving the opportunity for key worker families to have their very own ‘mini shoot’.

The owner of Thetford Photography, Mr Coomber-Webb, has been unable to work throughout lockdown and said this is his way to give something back to those who have been on the frontline.

The 48-year-old said: “They have been away for their families and have worked hard for all of us throughout the pandemic.

“They have risked a lot to keep us going and for the amount of time they have put in, a couple days of my time seems the least I can do. It’s just recognition of their sacrifice.

Neil Coomber-Webb is offering key worker famillies the chance to have a mini photoshoot after lockdown. Photo: Thetford Photography

“I’m sure it will be quite emotional for some people who have been separated from their family and I hope it will be something for them to look back and remember.”

All key workers are being encouraged to apply through Mr Comber-Webb’s website and the deadline for entry is July 31.

The photographer will then choose around 14 families through a random draw.

Topic Tags:

