Youngsters complete 100-mile bike ride to raise money for NHS
PUBLISHED: 11:43 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 18 May 2020
Jayne Finch
A mother-of-two has spoken of her pride as her sons prepare to complete a 100-mile bike ride to raise money for the NHS.
Jayne Finch, 46, from the Abbey Estate, in Thetford, has been helping her sons, 11-year-old Taylor and nine-year-old Cian, to reach their 100-mile target after they were inspired by Captain Tom Moore to raise money for the NHS during the pandemic.
Since lockdown began, everyday Ms Finch and her sons have been cycling around the town, as part of their daily exercise, and now they are four miles off their target and have raised nearly £300 on their JustGiving page.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Finch said: “When Cian suggested doing the bike ride for the NHS because of captain Tom I felt so proud. Then Taylor said he would like to do it to help raise more money and I was double proud.
“And now they have nearly completed it with a week to go I am super proud.
“They have made so happy with their determination.”
To donate visit Cian and Taylor’s JustGiving page here, justgiving.com/fundraising/cian-taylor-finch
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.