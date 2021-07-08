Video
Town legend 'Mr Keepy Uppy' captures hearts as England roar on
- Credit: Stella Aldous
A Thetford "legend" famed for his ball-juggling talents has become a social media sensation during England's run to the Euro 2020 final.
Neil, better known as 'Mr Keepy Uppy' or 'The Keepy Uppy Man', is frequently seen across town with his football.
And it has been no different during Euro 2020, with Neil regularly juggling in support of Gareth Southgate's men.
So when Kevin Stannard spotted him near Monksgate within minutes of the Three Lions' win over Germany last week, he decided the local icon deserved recognition.
Mr Stannard bought him an England cap and Euros shirt, which Neil was presented with prior to Wednesday night's semi-final victory.
A Facebook post capturing his reaction has been liked almost 1,500 times.
"Neil has been doing this for years - his ball goes everywhere with him," said Mr Stannard.
"Everyone in Thetford knows him, and you can see how popular he is from the response we've had.
"So long as the guy has a football, he is happy."