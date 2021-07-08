Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News

Video

Town legend 'Mr Keepy Uppy' captures hearts as England roar on

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:41 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 3:00 PM July 8, 2021
Neil, better known as Thetford's 'Mr Keepy Uppy, with his Euro 2020 shirt before England's win over Denmark

Neil, better known as Thetford's 'Mr Keepy Uppy, with his Euro 2020 shirt before England's win over Denmark - Credit: Stella Aldous

A Thetford "legend" famed for his ball-juggling talents has become a social media sensation during England's run to the Euro 2020 final. 

Neil, better known as 'Mr Keepy Uppy' or 'The Keepy Uppy Man', is frequently seen across town with his football.

And it has been no different during Euro 2020, with Neil regularly juggling in support of Gareth Southgate's men. 

So when Kevin Stannard spotted him near Monksgate within minutes of the Three Lions' win over Germany last week, he decided the local icon deserved recognition. 

Mr Stannard bought him an England cap and Euros shirt, which Neil was presented with prior to Wednesday night's semi-final victory.

Kevin Stannard decided to buy a Euro 2020 and England cap for Thetford's 'Mr Keepy Uppy'

Kevin Stannard decided to buy a Euro 2020 and England cap for Thetford's 'Mr Keepy Uppy' - Credit: Kevin Stannard

A Facebook post capturing his reaction has been liked almost 1,500 times. 

"Neil has been doing this for years - his ball goes everywhere with him," said Mr Stannard.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish
  2. 2 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  3. 3 Man jumped by baseball bat gang suffers punctured lung and broken leg
  1. 4 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
  2. 5 School nostalgia: Photos from Norfolk sports days
  3. 6 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  4. 7 Mansion apartment for sale for £100,000 - with unusual loo
  5. 8 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
  6. 9 New couple in charge at Thetford pub as current owners head to Diss
  7. 10 Town legend 'Mr Keepy Uppy' captures hearts as England roar on

"Everyone in Thetford knows him, and you can see how popular he is from the response we've had.

"So long as the guy has a football, he is happy."

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Skinner Funeral Service have set up a stall on Brandon Market

Funeral directors aiming to hit £100,000 in memory of nine-year-old Liam

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

'Ranting' drunk grabbed ex by the throat and punched her in the face

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Police were called to the A1066 east of Thetford after a two-car crash.

Norfolk Live

Delays after police and ambulance called to crash outside Thetford

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tiger Fitness won the leisure category at Thetford Business Awards

Dozens of firms recognised as business awards go virtual

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon