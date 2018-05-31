Town’s market set to re-open as lockdown eases
PUBLISHED: 08:02 03 June 2020
A town’s market is set to make a phased return as lockdown starts to ease.
Thetford’s weekly market, located in front of the Guildhall, was closed on March 24 amid the coronavirus pandemic but as the county has started to come out of lockdown the town council are planning its return.
The venues, events and marketing committee have said that from June 6 the market will undergo a phased re-opening.
There will be a limited number of stalls test the measures that will be in place to ensure the safety of customers, stall holders and on-duty town council staff.
Restricted trading hours will also operate between 8am to 1pm for the first Market.
If customers adhere to the rules of social distancing, queueing systems and sensible handling and purchasing of goods, more stalls will return as from Saturday, June 13.
Councillor Jen Hollis, chair of venues events & marketing committee, said: “Everyone is keen to see life return to normality however we have to be ever mindful of the advice that is provided to ensure our safety.”
