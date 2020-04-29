‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

A key worker has been keeping himself and his community entertained during lockdown as he has been sharing his “bizarre” scientific discoveries.

Every day since lockdown began, Jono Waller, from Thetford, has been posting his scientific experiments in a bid to life spirits and “get a few laughs”.

Despite being a key worker, Mr Waller was recently involved in a motorcycle accident and has been unable to return to work after an operation.

But the 45-year-old said he has enjoyed coming up with more and more “ridiculous” ideas, and so have residents on Thetford Forum’s community Facebook group.

Mr Waller said: “I’m a key worker but I had surgery just over six weeks ago, so I have had to stay at home and it’s just me here.

“The first idea came to me after I was looking at an empty toilet roll, and I was very bored, so I wondered how many Coco Pops could fit in there. I put it on the Forum, and I got such an amazing reaction.

“It had brightened their days and they were looking forward to the next post.

“I realised it was having a really positive impact and I felt compelled to do one every day and the more bizarre I could make it the funnier it seemed to be and the better reaction.”

From finding out how many Monster Munch can fit in his kettle, to dropping a model ambulance on Hobnobs to see if they break, Mr Waller has been receiving hundreds of likes, comments and messages about his daily posts telling him just how much it is cheering up the community.

“My favourite one so far was sticking a Lego storm trooper to a smoke detector with Blu Tack,” said Mr Waller.

“I did it to see how long it would take for him to fall off. It was the oddest thing I could think of.

“I think the trouble is, a lot people are worried, and there is an awful lot of negativity, but that’s not what is going to get people through this.

“It’s just nice to know that I have made quite a fair few people’s lives a little bit happier for a couple of minutes, everyone wants to have a laugh and I’m glad I can do my bit.”

