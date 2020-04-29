Search

Advanced search

‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

PUBLISHED: 08:49 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 29 April 2020

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

Jono Waller

A key worker has been keeping himself and his community entertained during lockdown as he has been sharing his “bizarre” scientific discoveries.

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. "How many Monster Munch fit in a 1.5litre kettle? " Photo: Jono Waller

Every day since lockdown began, Jono Waller, from Thetford, has been posting his scientific experiments in a bid to life spirits and “get a few laughs”.

Despite being a key worker, Mr Waller was recently involved in a motorcycle accident and has been unable to return to work after an operation.

But the 45-year-old said he has enjoyed coming up with more and more “ridiculous” ideas, and so have residents on Thetford Forum’s community Facebook group.

Mr Waller said: “I’m a key worker but I had surgery just over six weeks ago, so I have had to stay at home and it’s just me here.

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. 'If you were to take an ambulance model and drop it from a height of 30cm onto a McVities Hobnob how many times will it need to be dropped until a piece breaks off?Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. 'If you were to take an ambulance model and drop it from a height of 30cm onto a McVities Hobnob how many times will it need to be dropped until a piece breaks off?" Photo: Jono Waller

“The first idea came to me after I was looking at an empty toilet roll, and I was very bored, so I wondered how many Coco Pops could fit in there. I put it on the Forum, and I got such an amazing reaction.

“It had brightened their days and they were looking forward to the next post.

“I realised it was having a really positive impact and I felt compelled to do one every day and the more bizarre I could make it the funnier it seemed to be and the better reaction.”

From finding out how many Monster Munch can fit in his kettle, to dropping a model ambulance on Hobnobs to see if they break, Mr Waller has been receiving hundreds of likes, comments and messages about his daily posts telling him just how much it is cheering up the community.

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono WallerJono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

“My favourite one so far was sticking a Lego storm trooper to a smoke detector with Blu Tack,” said Mr Waller.

“I did it to see how long it would take for him to fall off. It was the oddest thing I could think of.

“I think the trouble is, a lot people are worried, and there is an awful lot of negativity, but that’s not what is going to get people through this.

“It’s just nice to know that I have made quite a fair few people’s lives a little bit happier for a couple of minutes, everyone wants to have a laugh and I’m glad I can do my bit.”

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. "How many pieces of sweetcorn can I fit down the middle of a roll of kitchen towel?". Photo: Jono Waller

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. "The most common form of weight measurement in ancient Egypt was done using Oxo cubes". Photo: Jono Waller

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. "Just how many packets of �rib n saucy� Nik Naks could Lord Vader hold in his left hand?". Photo: Jono Waller

You may also want to watch:

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono WallerJono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

Police are appealing for information after a crash at Ickburgh. Picture: James Bass

‘We are here, we are ready’: Surgery’s lead nurse says more testing is needed to know full extent of pandemic

Staff at Grove Surgery in Thetford in full PPE. Photo: Jettie Vije

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Meet the Americans living in Suffolk showing their love for the NHS

48th Fighter Wing families show their appreciation for medical care workers outside their homes at RAF Lakenheath's Liberty Village. Picture: US AIR FORCE/SENIOR AIRMAN SHANICE WILLIAMS-JONES

Greggs to reopen some stores despite lockdown

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Most Read

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

Police are appealing for information after a crash at Ickburgh. Picture: James Bass

‘We are here, we are ready’: Surgery’s lead nurse says more testing is needed to know full extent of pandemic

Staff at Grove Surgery in Thetford in full PPE. Photo: Jettie Vije

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Meet the Americans living in Suffolk showing their love for the NHS

48th Fighter Wing families show their appreciation for medical care workers outside their homes at RAF Lakenheath's Liberty Village. Picture: US AIR FORCE/SENIOR AIRMAN SHANICE WILLIAMS-JONES

Greggs to reopen some stores despite lockdown

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

Extra £42.3m to help Norfolk and Suffolk councils respond to coronavirus pandemic

A new distribution centre has been created in Norwich for food and PPE. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Who can get tested for coronavirus and how can they do it?

A nurse prepares to take a sample at a COVID 19 testing centre. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Schoolboy raises hundreds for NHS with star jump challenge

Eight-year-old Devon Hampton, from Thetford, is doing 1,000 star jumps in one day for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Emma Hampton
Drive 24